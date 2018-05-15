Short Interest in Seadrill (SDRL) Rises By 17.5%

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,952,719 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the April 13th total of 22,930,108 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,899,543 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Seadrill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.
Seadrill opened at $0.32 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Seadrill has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The company has a market cap of $159.91 million, a P/E ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.84.
About Seadrill
Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells.
Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.