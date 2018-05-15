Short Interest in Seadrill (SDRL) Rises By 17.5%

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,952,719 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the April 13th total of 22,930,108 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,899,543 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Seadrill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Seadrill alerts:

Seadrill opened at $0.32 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Seadrill has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The company has a market cap of $159.91 million, a P/E ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seadrill stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 868,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Seadrill as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells.

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.