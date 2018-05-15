Short Interest in Pulmatrix (PULM) Increases By 43.4%

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,528,329 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the April 13th total of 1,762,681 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,264,408 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Pulmatrix opened at $0.45 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $17.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.74. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $0.45.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pulmatrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.