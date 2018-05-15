Shire (SHPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) to report sales of $3.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Shire’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.87 billion. Shire posted sales of $3.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Shire will report full-year sales of $15.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.22 billion to $15.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.85 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.25 billion to $16.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shire.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. Shire had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 28.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHPG. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Shire in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.64.

NASDAQ SHPG opened at $168.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. Shire has a 1-year low of $167.18 and a 1-year high of $170.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.8937 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is a boost from Shire’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. Shire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shire during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shire during the fourth quarter worth $33,891,000. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its stake in Shire by 346.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 474,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 368,214 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Shire by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,342,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,351,000 after acquiring an additional 886,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Shire by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

