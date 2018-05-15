Shake Shack (SHAK) Position Boosted by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 627,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $36,899,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 41,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,619,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,803.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 963,440 shares of company stock valued at $51,397,444. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 101.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.26. Shake Shack has a one year low of $58.24 and a one year high of $59.37.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.77 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

SHAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $54.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 27, 2017, it had 159 Shacks, including 90 domestic company-operated Shacks, 10 domestic licensed Shacks, and 59 international licensed Shacks.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.