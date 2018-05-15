SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 223,708 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223,708 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.31% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 240,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 102,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period.

Shares of EWQ opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $32.97.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

