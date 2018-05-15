SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 17,655 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,655 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Weatherstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 8,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $880,639.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 25,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $2,405,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,787.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,689 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,971. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.25.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $116.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $118.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

