SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Avery Dennison (AVY)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,381,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 278,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,245,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In related news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 3,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $376,753.23. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,494.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $325,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,409 shares of company stock worth $18,288,509. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison opened at $108.19 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $107.39 and a 1-year high of $108.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.78.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.