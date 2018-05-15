Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 277.79% and a negative return on equity of 150.44%. The business had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider John G. Aunins sold 14,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $108,234.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,396.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which is in Phase III clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

