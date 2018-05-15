Sequoia Wealth Management LLC Has $415,000 Stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG)

Sequoia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000.

Get ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSG opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a one year low of $45.54 and a one year high of $58.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.