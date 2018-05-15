SenesTech (SNES) Posts Earnings Results

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 23,626.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.40%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million.

Shares of SNES traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.78. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNES shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SenesTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SenesTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including plant-based fertility control, feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

