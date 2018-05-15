Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Selecta Biosciences stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -3.65. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.69% and a negative net margin of 31,556.04%. equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes synthetic vaccine particles (SPV)-enabled enzyme, oncology, and gene therapies. The company's lead product is SEL-212 that in Phase II clinical trial to treat severe gout patients and resolve their symptoms, including flares and gouty arthritis.

