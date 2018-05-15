SecretCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $20.00 (SCRT)

SecretCoin (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, SecretCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. SecretCoin has a market cap of $140,604.00 and $20.00 worth of SecretCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SecretCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000379 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00039324 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000563 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000115 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002252 BTC.

About SecretCoin

SecretCoin (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. SecretCoin’s total supply is 4,228,672 coins. SecretCoin’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SecretCoin is secretcoin.club

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling SecretCoin

SecretCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecretCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SecretCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SecretCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

