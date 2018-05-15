Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research report issued on Thursday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2018 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $18.57 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 194,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $4,202,971.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 442,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,576,925.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $2,124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 481,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,154.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,722 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

