Scpharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 736,373 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the April 13th total of 555,763 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,257 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,291,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,996,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Scpharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a current ratio of 19.23. Scpharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.78.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. research analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix, a drug-device combination product that is under development for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting.

