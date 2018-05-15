Scotiabank Lowers Cascades (CAS) Price Target to C$16.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Friday morning. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAS. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$15.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cascades presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.29.

CAS stock opened at C$12.19 on Friday. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$12.16 and a 12-month high of C$18.20.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.06). Cascades had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion.

In other Cascades news, Director Charles Malo sold 18,227 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.37, for a total value of C$261,921.99. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 124,507 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.60, for a total transaction of C$1,568,788.20. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,175 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,698.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

