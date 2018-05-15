Scotiabank Increases Raging River Exploration (RRX) Price Target to C$10.50

Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.10% from the stock’s current price.

RRX has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Raging River Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Raging River Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Raging River Exploration from C$10.50 to C$13.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Raging River Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Raging River Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Raging River Exploration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.24.

RRX traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,140. Raging River Exploration has a 1 year low of C$5.52 and a 1 year high of C$8.89.

Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$130.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.20 million.

About Raging River Exploration

Raging River Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the properties located in the Viking light oil fairway at the greater Dodsland area in southwest Saskatchewan; and in the Esther area of southeastern Alberta.

