Scor SE (SCRYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCRYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Scor from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Scor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Scor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th.

Scor traded down $0.03, hitting $3.85, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.96. Scor has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.32%. equities analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

