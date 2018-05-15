Science Applications International Co. (SAIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIC. ValuEngine raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 31st.

Shares of Science Applications International traded up $0.71, reaching $89.53, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,701. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.39. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $88.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 55.88%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

In related news, COO Nazzic S. Keene sold 24,838 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $2,080,430.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 80,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $6,630,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 586,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,230,000 after acquiring an additional 227,686 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 314,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,074,000 after acquiring an additional 225,922 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 275,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 271,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 27,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,117,000 after acquiring an additional 127,346 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

