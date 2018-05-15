Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) Shares Bought by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,910,000 after acquiring an additional 25,307 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 899,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 742,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 575,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,426,000 after acquiring an additional 111,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 452,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF opened at $54.31 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $54.64.

