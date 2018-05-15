Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Regeneron (REGN)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Regeneron worth $102,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron by 516.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,892,000 after purchasing an additional 485,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron during the 4th quarter worth $143,255,000. HealthCor Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron during the 4th quarter worth $122,187,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,801,000 after purchasing an additional 276,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 553,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 267,442 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $1,997,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,772 shares in the company, valued at $36,452,073.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $700,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,070 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron stock opened at $309.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Regeneron has a 12 month low of $302.47 and a 12 month high of $310.76.

Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regeneron had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.92%. Regeneron’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Regeneron will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase increased their target price on Regeneron from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Regeneron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $421.00 target price on shares of Regeneron in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regeneron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on shares of Regeneron in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

