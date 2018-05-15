Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $295.03 Million Holdings in Lowe’s (LOW)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,362,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,689 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Lowe’s worth $295,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s by 40.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,144,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,613,000 after buying an additional 4,351,830 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,251,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,279,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $211,879,000 after buying an additional 1,659,841 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,499,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,951,000 after buying an additional 1,059,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $442,330,000 after buying an additional 1,053,158 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's alerts:

Lowe’s stock opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. Lowe’s has a 1 year low of $86.07 and a 1 year high of $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. Lowe’s had a return on equity of 65.17% and a net margin of 5.02%. Lowe’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Lowe’s in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lowe’s to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price target on Lowe’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Lowe’s from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Lowe’s Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.