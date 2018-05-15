Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Buys 57,649 Shares of Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,649 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Ameriprise Financial worth $98,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 497,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,262,000 after purchasing an additional 103,465 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 29,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 312,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 49,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. UBS started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $158.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.22.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $138.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $138.18 and a twelve month high of $139.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.34%.

In other news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 4,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $699,251.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,693.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo acquired 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $1,006,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,978,272.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

