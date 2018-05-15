Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Holdings Lowered by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after buying an additional 39,216 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 574,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after buying an additional 81,103 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,139,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $2,112,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

SCHN stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $819.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.45. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $30.60.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.82 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

