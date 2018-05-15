Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 1,973 Shares of Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,262,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,418,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,863,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,021,169,000 after acquiring an additional 345,382 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,764,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,921,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,467,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $614,977,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,755,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 200,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $84.45 and a twelve month high of $86.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 346.07%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $79.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen set a $85.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.94.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

