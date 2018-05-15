Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 1,259 Shares of Helmerich & Payne (HP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $3,317,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,706,000 after purchasing an additional 38,080 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3,400.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $779,000.

HP opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $69.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $577.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -220.47%.

HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

In related news, CFO Juan Pablo Tardio sold 10,880 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $716,992.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,785.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Stauder sold 3,820 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $264,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

