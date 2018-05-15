Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (JNK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,028 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 1,053.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,719,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,569,000 after buying an additional 3,396,700 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,977,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,090,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,121,000 after buying an additional 1,178,768 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,235,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,115,000 after buying an additional 1,130,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,973,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,072,000 after buying an additional 673,670 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF opened at $35.82 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1626 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

