Satellite Solutions Worldwide (SAT) Insider Buys £9,000.36 in Stock

Satellite Solutions Worldwide (LON:SAT) insider Michael Tobin purchased 100,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000.36 ($12,208.84).

Satellite Solutions Worldwide stock opened at GBX 8.69 ($0.12) on Tuesday. Satellite Solutions Worldwide has a 1-year low of GBX 6.12 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 10.11 ($0.14).

Get Satellite Solutions Worldwide alerts:

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on shares of Satellite Solutions Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Satellite Solutions Worldwide Group plc provides satellite and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers rural, last-mile, and emergency communication services via satellite, wireless, and associated technologies; and fiber alternatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Satellite Solutions Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellite Solutions Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.