Santander Consumer USA (SC) versus OneMain (OMF) Head to Head Comparison

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE: SC) and OneMain (NYSE:OMF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Santander Consumer USA and OneMain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santander Consumer USA 19.62% 12.36% 1.94% OneMain 7.37% 16.47% 2.77%

Santander Consumer USA pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. OneMain does not pay a dividend. Santander Consumer USA pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of OneMain shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Santander Consumer USA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of OneMain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Santander Consumer USA has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMain has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Santander Consumer USA and OneMain’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santander Consumer USA $6.56 billion 1.09 $1.19 billion $1.74 11.36 OneMain $3.76 billion 1.22 $183.00 million $3.54 9.55

Santander Consumer USA has higher revenue and earnings than OneMain. OneMain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Santander Consumer USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Santander Consumer USA and OneMain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santander Consumer USA 0 7 8 0 2.53 OneMain 1 3 11 0 2.67

Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus target price of $19.38, suggesting a potential downside of 1.90%. OneMain has a consensus target price of $35.21, suggesting a potential upside of 4.22%. Given OneMain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OneMain is more favorable than Santander Consumer USA.

Summary

OneMain beats Santander Consumer USA on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit. The company also offers financial products and services related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and marine vehicles; originates vehicle loans through a Web-based direct lending program; purchases vehicle retail installment contracts from other lenders; and services automobile, and recreational and marine vehicle portfolios for other lenders. In addition, it provides private-label credit cards and other consumer finance products, as well as point-of-sale financing. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Santander Holdings USA, Inc.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services. The company also services and holds real estate loans secured by first or second mortgages on residential real estate. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 1,600 branches in 44 states in the United States, as well as through onemainfinancial.com Website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. OneMain Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.

