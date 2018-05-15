Santander Consumer USA (SC) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $20.14

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 138101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SC. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $1,807,000. Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 138.2% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 49,312 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $585,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 32.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 816,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 201,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 28.4% during the first quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 748,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 165,571 shares in the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

