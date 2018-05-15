Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC Purchases 234,428 Shares of Allergan (AGN)

Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allergan (NYSE:AGN) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 770,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,428 shares during the quarter. Allergan comprises about 2.0% of Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $129,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 1,049.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,803,000 after acquiring an additional 663,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 479,174 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 740,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,052,000 after acquiring an additional 388,867 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at $63,027,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,195,000 after acquiring an additional 379,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.42 per share, with a total value of $129,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maria Teresa Hilado bought 895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.39 per share, with a total value of $149,814.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,081. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allergan opened at $154.36 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . Allergan has a 12-month low of $153.54 and a 12-month high of $156.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.38. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Allergan will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Allergan from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Allergan from $213.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Allergan to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.81.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

