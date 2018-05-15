Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $108.42

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $108.42 and last traded at $109.99, with a volume of 14705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAFM. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Vertical Group raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.71). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.41%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director John Bierbusse sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $90,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,048,000 after buying an additional 69,797 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 206,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after buying an additional 33,518 shares during the last quarter.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company that engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through three divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.