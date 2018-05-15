San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Decreases Stake in Amazon.com (AMZN)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $236,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. RFG Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 42.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.0% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 614 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 5,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com opened at $1,601.54 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $777.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.60. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,604.43 and a twelve month high of $1,611.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $51.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.94 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,755.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,702.99.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,462.32, for a total value of $795,502.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,533 shares in the company, valued at $9,553,336.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,580.98, for a total value of $2,173,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,589 shares of company stock valued at $11,424,967. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

