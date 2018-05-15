Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Director Frederic H. Lindeberg Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Director Frederic H. Lindeberg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.17, for a total transaction of $166,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.68. Safety Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $81.45 and a 1 year high of $82.55.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAFT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

