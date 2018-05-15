Ryanair (RYAAY) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RYAAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.
Shares of Ryanair traded down $0.15, hitting $111.35, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 214,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,511. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $110.85 and a 12-month high of $112.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 1,715.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 1,350.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ryanair by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Morocco, and Israel. It also offers various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; and markets accommodation services and travel insurance through its Website, as well as engages in the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.