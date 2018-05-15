Ryanair (RYAAY) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RYAAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of Ryanair traded down $0.15, hitting $111.35, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 214,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,511. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $110.85 and a 12-month high of $112.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Ryanair announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 1,715.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 1,350.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ryanair by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Morocco, and Israel. It also offers various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; and markets accommodation services and travel insurance through its Website, as well as engages in the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

