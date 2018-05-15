Runners (RUNNERS) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Runners (CURRENCY:RUNNERS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Runners coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Runners has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Runners has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Runners alerts:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001598 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000288 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000177 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Runners

RUNNERS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. The official website for Runners is runners.cash . Runners’ official Twitter account is @RunnersCoin

Buying and Selling Runners

Runners can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Runners directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Runners should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Runners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Runners and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.