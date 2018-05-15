RTL Group (RTL) PT Set at €72.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €72.00 ($85.71) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RTL. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($76.19) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays set a €72.00 ($85.71) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($95.24) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs set a €74.00 ($88.10) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €73.15 ($87.08).

EBR:RTL opened at €69.20 ($82.38) on Tuesday. RTL Group has a one year low of €59.84 ($71.24) and a one year high of €76.02 ($90.50).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, FremantleMedia, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. Its television channels comprise RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

