Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase reissued their neutral rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 268.40 ($3.64) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. HSBC restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.80) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.93) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.93) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 285.63 ($3.87).

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group opened at GBX 293.85 ($3.99) on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12 month low of GBX 221.80 ($3.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 304.20 ($4.13).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported GBX 25.20 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 25.80 ($0.35) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of GBX 305.70 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%.

In related news, insider Mike Rogers acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £53,800 ($72,978.84). Also, insider Ross McEwan purchased 184,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £500,667.08 ($679,146.88).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

