Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,581,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263,862 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,552,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,396,000 after purchasing an additional 109,238 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,820,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799,705 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,823,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,020,000 after purchasing an additional 79,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,177,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,469,000 after purchasing an additional 85,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

RY stock opened at $78.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $78.77 and a twelve month high of $79.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Royal Bank of Canada announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

