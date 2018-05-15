Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Kinross Gold (KGC) Price Target to $5.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s current price.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.74.

NYSE KGC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 440,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,456,393. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $897.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kinross Gold by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,454,895 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,765 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,846,099 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,127 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,359,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,955,000 after acquiring an additional 791,114 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,119,213 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,432,000 after acquiring an additional 475,092 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,978,935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,266,000 after acquiring an additional 583,000 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

