Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on “Pivotal Software (PVTL)

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of “Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

PVTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of “Pivotal Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of “Pivotal Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of “Pivotal Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of “Pivotal Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of “Pivotal Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of “Pivotal Software opened at $18.89 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. “Pivotal Software has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

