Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Price Target to $34.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Monday. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RBA. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $26.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers opened at $33.02 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $32.98 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.56 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 29th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,050,611.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,555 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,996,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,711,000 after purchasing an additional 243,637 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,953,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,172 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,850,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,604,000 after purchasing an additional 54,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.