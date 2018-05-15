Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Prologis (PLD)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 691,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,556,000 after purchasing an additional 114,316 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $370,841,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 156,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $8,740,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 404,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,483,000 after purchasing an additional 115,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

In other Prologis news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 3,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $236,653.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,580.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $903,917.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $6,373.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,701 shares of company stock worth $1,377,116. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Prologis opened at $65.21 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.82. Prologis has a 12 month low of $64.74 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $555.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.42 million. Prologis had a net margin of 67.65% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Prologis will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 684 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.