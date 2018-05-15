Rogers Communications (RCI) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rogers Communications earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.6388614903731 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCI shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of RCI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.09. 249,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3821 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

