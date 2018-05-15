Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 70,924 Shares of CVS Health (CVS)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its holdings in CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,717 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 70,924 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,504,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,276,611.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $1,418,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.88. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $66.81. The company has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

