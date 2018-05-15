Rocky Brands (RCKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $23.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Rocky Brands an industry rank of 62 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Rocky Brands stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 60,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,644. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $61.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.60 million. equities analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocky Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director James L. Stewart sold 2,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,934. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harley E. Rouda, Jr. sold 9,459 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $236,096.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,002.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,459 shares of company stock valued at $789,022 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

