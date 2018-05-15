Roche (ROG) Given a CHF 290 Price Target at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group set a CHF 290 price objective on Roche (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROG. Societe Generale set a CHF 190 target price on Roche and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 264 target price on Roche and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. UBS reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 226 price target on Roche and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a CHF 325 price target on Roche and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 252.35.

Shares of Roche opened at CHF 219.60 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Roche has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

