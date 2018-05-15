Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Reduces Holdings in CME Group (CME)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its position in CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $31,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,097.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $539,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,999 shares of company stock worth $973,984. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $161.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CME Group has a 1 year low of $158.52 and a 1 year high of $160.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 111.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. equities analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.57.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

