Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Acquires 1,550 Shares of Stericycle (SRCL)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,002,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,132,000 after purchasing an additional 988,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,821,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,840,000 after buying an additional 922,641 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,672,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 2,542.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,304,000 after buying an additional 465,282 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,215,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle opened at $64.13 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $64.32.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.48 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research set a $75.00 price target on Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.59 per share, for a total transaction of $625,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

