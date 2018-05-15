Robert Half International (RHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) will announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $5.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 5.73%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Robert Half International to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.55.

In other Robert Half International news, insider Michael C. Buckley sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,380,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert W. Glass sold 12,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $674,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,964 shares of company stock worth $20,111,621. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 47,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHI stock opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.20. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $62.67 and a 1 year high of $63.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

Robert Half International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

