Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in CBL & Associates Properties (CBL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,256,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677,043 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 2.47% of CBL & Associates Properties worth $18,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 45,045 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 105,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 65,480 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $4.00 price target on CBL & Associates Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CBL & Associates Properties from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. CBL & Associates Properties currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.56.

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties opened at $4.26 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. CBL & Associates Properties has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $4.41.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.60 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.59%. equities research analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL is one of the largest and most active owners and developers of malls and shopping centers in the United States. CBL owns, holds interests in or manages 119 properties, including 76 regional malls/open-air centers. The properties are located in 27 states and total 74.4 million square feet including 6.2 million square feet of non-owned shopping centers managed for third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.